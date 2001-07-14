Wallbox Announces Upcoming Events for the Investor Community

Wallbox ( NYSE:WBX, Financial), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced its participation in upcoming institutional investor-focused events following the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results:

May 12, 2022: Bank of America Made in Iberia Conference

Co-founder and CEO Enric Asuncion and Jordi Lainz, CFO will host meetings with investors. No webcast will be provided. Interested investors should reach out to their Bank of America sales contact directly.

May 12th at 11:00am EDT: Chardan Leadership Series

Co-founder and CEO Enric Asuncion and Jordi Lainz, CFO will join Brian Dobson of Chardan for this webcast. Interested investors can register for this event here, or via the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website at investors.wallbox.com.

May 19th: Investor Meetings Hosted by Cowen Equity Research

Co-founder and CEO Enric Asuncion and Jordi Lainz, CFO will host virtual meetings with investors. No webcast will be provided. Interested investors should reach out to their Cowen sales contact directly.

May 25th at 12:00pm EDT: Electrifying Impact - Investing in the Next Industrial Revolution with Pathstone Private Asset Management

Wallbox Investor Relations will participate in an educational webcast discussing the global electrification effort and the current state of the EV market. Interested investors can register for this event here, or via the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website at investors.wallbox.com.

May 26th: Investor Meetings Hosted by UBS Equity Research

Co-founder and CEO Enric Asuncion will host virtual meetings with investors. No webcast will be provided. Interested investors should reach out to their UBS sales contact directly.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 98 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 900 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Wallbox Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of upcoming conferences and events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “strive,” “budget,” “forecast,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Wallbox’s final prospectus on Form 424(b)(3) filed with the SEC on November 12, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox’s website at investors.wallbox.com. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

