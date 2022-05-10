Flora Growth to Report Fiscal Year 2021 Results on May 10; Schedules Webcast

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced today that it will host a webcast on Tuesday, May 10, at 9 a.m. ET, to discuss financial and operating results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

During the webcast, management will deliver comments on financial results, operational highlights from 2021, and share a brief look at the Company’s performance in 2022 thus far. Following the presentation, Flora will offer analysts, media, and investors the opportunity to ask questions in a question-and-answer session.

Live Webcast Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Time: 9 am. Eastern Daylight Time

Online Participant Link:

https%3A%2F%2Ffloragrowth.com%2Fflora-growth-2021-earnings%2F

The recording will be available on the Company’s Investor Center page until Aug. 1, 2022.

The live webcast will be available online through the above participant link and will be archived and available on the Company’s website within approximately 24 hours. If any member of the investment community needs access to a phone dial-in, please email [email protected]edia.com and one will be provided.

Our latest investor presentation and corporate deck can be found here.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands that is designed to deliver one of the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. Visit www.floragrowth.com or follow @floragrowthcorp on social [media] for more information.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: expected future revenue, the proposed acquisition of Vessel; Vessel’s financial performance; our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, or the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives not occurring, except as may be required by applicable law.

