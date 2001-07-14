Aramark Ranked #10 on DiversityInc's List of Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global provider of hospitality, facilities, and uniform services in 19 countries, is proud to announce it has been recognized by DiversityInc as a Top Company for Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), for the first time, and a Top 50 Company for Diversity, for the sixth consecutive year.

During the 21st annual Top 50 Companies for Diversity event hosted by DiversityInc, the producers of the most prestigious corporate diversity, equity and inclusion ranking for U.S. employers, Aramark ranked #10 on the Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups list and #45 on the Top 50 Companies for Diversity list.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized by DiversityInc as a top company for diversity and for employee resource groups,” said Ash Hanson, Aramark’s SVP and Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer. “Creating positive change will always be a core value and a driving force as we strive to be the most admired employer and trusted hospitality partner. Our participation helps us measure our progress and explore future opportunities as we move forward on our commitments to build an inclusive culture, advance a diverse workforce, and contribute to society focused on equitable outcomes.”

Since 2001, the survey has been the most comprehensive, empirically data-driven D&I analysis based on organization-submitted information from some of the largest U.S. employers. The assessment collects data across six key areas: Leadership Accountability, Human Capital Diversity Metrics, Talent Programs, Workplace Practices, Supplier Diversity and Philanthropy.

Aramark’s commitment to people is a core part of the company’s sustainability plan, Be+Well.+Do+Well., focused on positively impacting people and the planet. Aramark’s people priority is to facilitate access to opportunities that will improve the well-being of the company’s employees, consumers, communities, and people in its supply chain.

Aramark’s 11+ERGs give voice to the diverse communities that make up the company’s workforce and help create a more inclusive workplace. Last year, membership in Aramark’s ERGs increased more than 25%, with ERGs hosting more than 122 events or engagement activities enhancing our culture of community.

As reported in its 2021+Be+Well.+Do+Well.+Impact+Report, Aramark has made significant progress on diversity, equity, and inclusion over the past year. The company conducted a thorough assessment of its current state and created teams to help attract and recruit diverse talent, grow and develop its people, and ensure a culture of accountability. Fifty five percent of the direct reports of CEO, John Zillmer, are women, and 32.3 percent of salaried managers are people of color.

Aramark’s diversity and inclusion efforts have been well recognized this+year, including receiving a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and being named a Top

50 Employer by CAREERS & the disABLED Magazine. Aramark also ranked+number+1 in the Diversified Outsourcing Services Category on FORTUNE’s 2022 List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies.’

To view the entire Top 50 list and specialty lists, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.diversityinc.com%2Ftop50

About Be Well. Do Well.

Introduced in 2019, Be Well. Do Well. is Aramark’s sustainability plan and directly connects to the company’s mission: Because we’re rooted in service, we do great things for our people, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Be Well. Do Well. outlines the company’s goal to make a positive impact on people and planet by working to reduce inequity, support and grow local communities, and protect the planet. Learn more at www.aramark.com%2Fsustainability.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark ranked No. 1 In the Diversified Outsourcing Services Category on FORTUNE’s 2022 List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ and has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

