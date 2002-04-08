Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 24, 2022

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF) will host its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company’s first quarter results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET. In addition, a presentation of the first quarter results will be available on the company’s website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.



What: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call When: 8:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Where: http://corporate.abercrombie.com/investors How: Log on to the above website, or call: Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-800-458-4121 Domestic Replay Number: 1-888-203-1112, conference ID number 5209585 International Dial-In Number: 1-323-794-2093 International Replay Number: 1-719-457-0820, conference ID number 5209585

The call will be archived and can be accessed by visiting the company’s website at corporate.abercrombie.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

A&F cautions that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained herein or made by management or spokespeople of A&F involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the factors disclosed in “ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS” of A&F’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company’s financial performance and could cause actual results for fiscal 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by management.

