Agiliti to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”) today announced that the company will participate at the following investor conferences:
BofA Securities Healthcare Conference
May 11, 2022
Fireside Chat – 4:40pm Local Time
Las Vegas, Nevada
UBS Global Healthcare Conference
May 24, 2022
Fireside Chat – 4:15pm Local Time
New York, New York
Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the fireside chats by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.agilitihealth.com. The online replays for each event will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.
About Agiliti
Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. Agiliti serves more than 9,000 national, regional and local acute care and alternate site providers across the U.S. For more than eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help healthcare providers reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies and support optimal patient outcomes.
