Shift4 Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in commerce technology solutions, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

May 12, 2022 – Jared Isaacman, CEO, Brad Herring, CFO, and Taylor Lauber, President and CSO, will participate in a fireside chat at the MoffettNathanson 4th Annual Payments, Processors, and IT Services Summit at 9:00 AM Eastern in New York. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

June 2, 2022 – Taylor Lauber, President and CSO, and Tom McCrohan, Head of Investor Relations, will attend the 2022 Loop Capital Investor Conference in New York. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

June 14, 2022 – Jared Isaacman, CEO, Brad Herring, CFO, and Taylor Lauber, President and CSO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Investor Day in New York. Event timing is TBD and will be posted to our Investor Relations website closer to the date of the event. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

Each of the fireside chats at the respective conferences will be webcasted live. Interested parties can access the live webcasts for these events by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Shift4’s Investor Relations website https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.shift4.com.

