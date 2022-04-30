Principal® Named to Forbes List of Best Employers for Diversity 2022

Principal Financial Group® was named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2022. This is the company’s third year on the list and highest ranking yet – appearing as number 56 on the total list of 500 companies. Principal® is ninth among companies in the financial services industry.

“To serve a broad set of customer needs around the world, our employees must reflect that same diversity,” said Miriam Lewis, chief inclusion officer at Principal. “To keep making progress, we entail diverse candidate pools for leadership roles and inclusive interview panels to help build a more diverse talent pipeline. We also foster diversity in our internship, mentorship, and early leader development programs and administer an independent review of our pay equity processes annually.”

Principal is committed to supporting its 18,500 diverse employees in many ways – including through its employee resource groups, a robust global mentorship program, and formal leader training – including unconscious bias education.

“We are building a more inclusive culture, knowing that this will help us attract talent, increase employee engagement, and develop the next generation of leaders,” Lewis said. “We are very happy to see our rankings climb as we’ve put more intentionality into our workplace practices.”

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile the annual list of America%27s+Best+Employers+for+Diversity. Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability, and sexual orientation equality. More than 10,000 companies were reviewed. The final list ranks the 500 employers that received the highest scores and also boast the most diverse boards and executive ranks and the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Principal has a long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and this focus is central to its company purpose of helping more people achieve financial security throughout their lives. For example, Principal seeks ways to broaden the accessibility of financial products through research, product design, and distribution pathways, and actively facilitates the purchase of products and services from businesses owned or operated by individuals representing varied demographics. Learn more on the global+inclusion+website.

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 18,500 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we’re helping more than 54 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of America’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a Top 10 “Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com.

