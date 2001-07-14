POTTERY BARN COLLABORATES WITH TASTEMAKER JULIA BEROLZHEIMER ON HER FIRST HOME COLLECTION

Pottery+Barn, a brand portfolio member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today a collaboration with tastemaker Julia Berolzheimer. Drawing inspiration from her love of vintage-inspired florals and the beauty of nature, the Julia Berolzheimer x Pottery Barn collection features delicate, natural elements brought to life across décor, textiles, tabletop, and garden.

Julia caught the attention of the Pottery Barn design team several years ago as she began accumulating a massive following on social media as a fashion and lifestyle influencer originally known as, ‘@GalMeetsGlam.’ On her blog and in her social media posts, Julia would often feature Pottery Barn products which inspired the thought process to evolve the partnership into an exclusive product collaboration. Pottery Barn’s design team collaborated with Julia to develop a product collection inspired by her signature aesthetic that is adored by the brand and her audience of more than 1.3 million highly-engaged followers.

The collection combines Julia’s style and expertise in print and pattern; love of entertaining and signature blue and green color palette with Pottery Barn’s design sensibility and renowned craftsmanship. All of the pieces within the collection can be mixed and matched, creating versatility and limitless design possibilities. Thoughtfully curated to compliment a range of décor, this collection enhances practical home and entertaining essentials with a timeless design aesthetic.

“We are excited to share this summer collection celebrating the harmony of life lived indoors and outside. Julia’s feminine aesthetic translates beautifully across thoughtful pieces for the home and garden, inspired by the beauty and delicacy of nature. Incorporating her distinct approach to design and her entertaining savvy, this collection brings a versatile infusion of florals and patterns to the home that is fresh and modern,” said Marta Benson, Pottery Barn President.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Pottery Barn, an authority in the home space and a brand I admire, to reflect my love for design and the beauty within each detail. Together we created a collection filled with pieces inspired by my own home and garden in Charleston,” said Julia Berolzheimer. “My hope for this collection is that it inspires beautiful moments, and I can’t wait to see how others incorporate these pieces, from celebrating with others to their everyday lives.”

The collection includes the Clementine Reversible Quilt & Shams and Marigold Reversible Duvet & Shams, named after Julia’s daughters, which evoke garden trellises in the spring. For tabletop, handmade items such as the Mae Woven Baskets, the Aster Charger and Napkin Rings compliment the Ivy Pitcher, Tall Tumbler and Goblet glassware which are hand blown from recycled bottles. Entertaining essentials also include outdoor- and family-friendly pieces such as the Alice Melamine Dinnerware and easy care Millie Oilcloth Tablecloth.

This collection marks the first collaboration for Pottery Barn within the garden category, seamlessly combining functionality and style for pieces that are as practical as they are beautiful. The essence of the garden is highlighted through sage colorways that are tastefully designed to add function to the indoors as well as outdoors. The Julia Potting Station, one of Julia’s personal favorite pieces, provides organization in the garden and multi-functionality within the entryway of the home as well. The collection ranges in price from $22.00 to $1,999.

The Julia Berolzheimer x Pottery Barn collection will be available beginning May 6, 2022. To learn more about the collaboration and to shop the collection, visit PotteryBarn.com/juliaberolzheimer and join the conversation on social media with @PotteryBarn and @juliaberolzheimer.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. The brand is dedicated to beautiful ideas for real life, quality products that are crafted to last, sustainability and service. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn operates company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and ecommerce websites in Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.potterybarn.com that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. Pottery Barn provides complimentary design services and a comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events. Pottery Barn now offers products for all life stages and every room in the home through Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and Pottery Barn Teen. Pottery Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands, the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

