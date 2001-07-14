Brophy College Preparatory Announces Completion of Comprehensive Solar Project in Partnership with Ameresco

Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of its comprehensive solar installation at Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona. In total, the implemented solar systems will provide 911.25kW DC or 736.0kW AC of power for the school.

By utilizing a solar services agreement, Ameresco led the development and installation of various solar arrays throughout the school’s campus, including 488.43kW of rooftop solar systems and 422.82kW of carport solar systems across 118 parking spaces. The implemented upgrades will offset about 48% of Brophy’s annual electricity consumption and provide the school with significant cost savings over time.

The project also realizes three important initiatives outlined by Brophy’s Student Climate Coalition, which was a primary force in initiating this project for the school. The initiatives include achieving broader sustainability benefits, increasing economic returns for the school and enhancing social equity for the school as a whole. To support the school’s curriculum surrounding this project, Ameresco prepared and taught three classes for Brophy students to educate them on the development, implementation, and post-construction aftercare process for the installations on campus, and for solar arrays in general.

“I am grateful for the leadership of Brophy’s Student Climate Coalition, as well as SCC moderator, alumnus and faculty member Cooper Davis. As Jesuit-educated young men who understand the call to care for our common home, they spent considerable time researching the benefits and costs of this project and presenting it to the Board of Trustees,” said Brophy President Adria Renke. “I am also grateful for Ameresco’s partnership and willingness to work closely with us, not just to complete the project, but to educate our community on the process and results.”

“Our work with Brophy College Preparatory is a prime example of how sustainability can directly impact the student leaders of tomorrow to advance clean energy initiatives and the school’s mission, alike,” said Bob Georgeoff, Executive Vice President, Ameresco. “We’re thrilled to have played a role in helping Brophy to take another step towards environmental responsibility for future generations and continuing to elevate Ameresco’s ESG initiatives of “doing well by doing good”.”

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Brophy College Preparatory

Brophy College Preparatory is a Jesuit, Catholic school for young men established in 1928 that seeks to instill competence, conscience, and compassion and to educate Men for Others to Serve the World.

The announcement of achieving commercial operations for an energy asset is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from the energy asset, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total assets in development or operation. This project was included in our previously reported assets in development as of March 31, 2022.

