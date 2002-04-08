Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, Navient Host College Planning Conferences Throughout Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Delaware, a seasoned leader in youth development, and Navient ( NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, are announcing college planning conferences to help young people and their families access career and college planning resources.



The free events, which are open to the public, will provide families and their students with information they need to successfully prepare and pay for college. Informational seminars covering topics including financial aid, the Delaware SEED (Student Excellence Equals Degree) Scholarship program, and much more will be available to attendees. A ribbon cutting ceremony will mark the grand opening of the Clubs’ new College Planning Resource Centers.

"We're excited to once again partner with the Navient Community Fund, Parents & Guardians College Planning Conference, Your Passport to Travel LLC and Holmes Smith Consulting Services to host these college fairs," said John Wellons, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware. "The fairs will provide students and their families with the information and resources they need to successfully prepare for the future.”

“I am excited that this expanded partnership will make additional opportunities available for students and their families to better understand and strategize on their paths through and after high school, including through programs like Delaware SEED,” U.S. Senator Chris Coons said. “As the lead sponsor each year of the Senate’s National College Awareness Month resolution, I am proud to work with my colleagues each year to encourage students to take stock of their higher education options, and I’m grateful for the opportunity these events will provide for students and families to do just that.”

“The Clubs’ vision – to assure success is within reach for every young person – aligns with our company’s mission, and we also share a commitment to inclusion and equity,” said Mike Smith, Navient’s chief human resources officer and a member of the board of directors of Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware. “We are pleased to support the Boys & Girls Clubs in their important work to build great futures for America’s young people.”

"We know that deciding whether to attend and how to pay for college is a very big decision for young people and their families, and college completion is critical to realizing a return on that investment," said Jack Remondi, Navient president and CEO. "Our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America is designed to help increase financial preparedness and long-term success for today's youth."

On May 7 and 14, families and their students can join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the college fairs at the locations below:

Clarence Fraim Boys & Girls Club at 669 South Union Street in Wilmington on May 7.

Greater Milford Boys & Girls Club at 101 Delaware Veterans Blvd in Milford on May 14.

During the event, teens and families will have access to regional colleges and universities in the area.

Snacks, prizes, and music will be provided for fuel and entertainment; college scholarships will be awarded.

Navient research shows that young people who had clear career goals and caring mentors are much more likely to graduate from college. Research also shows that when young adults complete postsecondary education, they have distinctly stronger financial health, regardless of environmental factors that could have prohibited their success. Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Navient are partnering to further empower young people to explore career interests and plan for college through new digital programs available to all Boys & Girls Clubs across the country.

In Wilmington, Del., home of Navient’s headquarters, Navient has a long history of supporting local Boys & Girls Clubs. Navient offers its employees the opportunity to use up to four hours of paid time per month for volunteering.

About Navient

Navient ( NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, health care and government. Learn more at Navient.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware is part of a nationwide movement whose mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

Contact:

Navient Media:

Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, [email protected]

Matt Ford, 302-283-4010, [email protected]

Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware Media:

Madeline Milligan, 302-658-1870, [email protected]