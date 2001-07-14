Insight Named a Finalist in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

Insight+Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, was named a finalist in the education category of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation.

Insight was recognized for its Community+Wireless+Broadband solution, helping municipalities and school districts establish their own Wi-Fi networks beyond traditional commercial services. The publicly run, secure network solution has provided free internet access to communities like Hidalgo+County%2C+Texas, and Tucson%2C+Arizona, bridging+the+digital+divide for remote students and teleworkers in rural and historically underserved areas.

“Public agencies and education systems are thinking progressively about wide-scale internet connectivity,” said Scott Friedlander, senior vice president, Insight+Public+Sector. “Community Wireless Broadband creates public-private infrastructure that expands access anywhere, especially in areas where citizens don’t have the luxury of commercial options or can’t afford them. It also builds a foundation for smart-city initiatives, as wireless radios and antennas can be built atop public infrastructure like traffic lights, fire stations and libraries to establish a high-speed framework to power Internet of Things technology.”

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists and more than 600 honorable mentions. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of nearly 3,000 entries worldwide across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice and more. The education+category honors companies that help inspire better and more equitable learning.

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” said David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005099/en/