New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Nine Interviews on this Week's TV Broadcast, Sunday, May 08, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

1). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s ( fka - GlobeX Data, Ltd. ) ( SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

2). Travis Mills Foundation's interview with Mr. Travis Mills.

3). Cryptocurrency – Ignite's ( f.ka – Tindermint ) (CRYPTO: ATOM) ($ATOM) interview, Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency – A-NATION Media's (CRYPTO: ANTN) ($ANTN) interviews with Mr. Kade Vu and Mr. Chuck Russell, Co-founders.

5). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.'s. ( RPMT) interview with Mr. Stuart Harvey, Chairman of the Board of Advisors.

6). Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc.'s (OTCPINK: AITX) interview with Mr. Steve Reinharz, CEO.

7). Cryptocurrency – NoLimit Technology ’s (CRYPTO: NLC2) ($NCL2) , interview, Rafael Groswirt, CEO.

8). Sekur Private Data Ltd.'s ( Sekur® ) ( fka -GlobeX Data, Ltd. ) ( SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT) the "Weekly Hack - SPECIAL SEGMENT," interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

9). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s ( PETV) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO / President.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. ( fka - GlobeX Data, Ltd. ) ( SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT), appears in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace . Talking with TV Anchor Jane King, Alain explains the workplace dynamic that shifted to a hybrid work schedule where workers work partially at home and office. While at home, employees log on to a large corporate system while using less secure home connections. Hackers exploit these less secured home systems, creating a hacking portal into corporate IT networks. Alain says that most homes use simple passwords on routers, like "Password" and "1,2,3,4." If employees use open-network platforms for email and text messages, these systems are prone to hackers who can quickly introduce malware. With over $6T in economic losses because of hackers breaching corporate platforms, employers who allow employees to work from home need secure connectivity to eliminate hacking threats. Sekur products can indeed reduce or eliminate such threats. The SekurSend and SekurReply features allow encrypted communication for texts and emails. Alain recommends viewers watch the video on their website, showing how Sekur works. The uniqueness is that a recipient of an email/text from a Sekur subscriber gets the same protections when communicating. A Sekur subscriber sends a "Chat-by-Invite" message, which opens an encrypted platform where secure communications commence. The Company now offers domain name and email migrations services using its Sekur platform solutions. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws and never sells or mines subscribers' data.

Retired United States Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills of the 82nd Airborne arrives on-set at the Nasdaq Marketplace to talk with TV Anchor Jane King about the Travis Mills Foundation . Travis talks about his injuries in Afghanistan in 2012, becoming a quadruple amputee, and his journey from then-to-now. The foundation's motto: "Never Give Up. Never Quit" - the basis of his struggles with post-war injuries. Not wanting to live then, now to a full life with a loving wife and children, he gives viewers his contagious positivity in helping other veterans overcome their struggles. In 2017, the foundation bought a lodge located in Maine, which offers injured veterans and their families a place for a retreat, helping them to recalibrate with various programs and supports. The retreat provides a fully paid trip to 8 families a week, with over 800 families who visited the lodge to date. Viewers can donate to the Travis Mill Foundation at https://www.classy.org/give/206843/#!/donation/checkout .

Re-airing on this week's New to The Street TV show is TV Anchor Jane King's interview with Mr. Peng Zhong, CEO of Ignite (CRYPTO: ATOM) ($ATOM) (fka- Tendermint) . Peng talks with Anchor Jane King about the $ATOM ecosystem and a $150M fund for blockchain development projects. From a hobbyist to advanced blockchain developers, Ignite can assist. The numerous tools, including funding, provides blockchain creators a platform for all types of assistance. Peng gives several examples of how Ignite and its resources create successful blockchain outcomes when deployed. The Ignite Venture platform can fund projects from start-ups to advanced market penetrations . Being more familiar with the W3 attributes, Ignite positioned itself as an incubator, helping those with great projects succeed in their blockchain designs, developments, integrations, and markets. Being able to provide needed capital and technological assistance, Ignite believes it can be a leader in developing a functional crypto atmosphere that provides a user-friendly experience for developers. This interview segment initially aired on May 01, 2022.

This week, New to The Street TV re-airs its interviews with Mr. Kade Vu and Mr. Chuck Russell, Co-founders at A-NATION Media (CRYPTO: ANTN) ($ANTN) ("A-NATION"). Talking with TV Anchor Ana Berry, they explained the Company's role in the development of a decentralized blockchain platform for the film industry. Hollywood's film industry is a cumbersome business legacy platform with many intermediaries, bankers, brokers, talent agents, etc. Kade explains his inspiration to bridge a crypto blockchain onto the production and director capabilities to get a film production launched. Overlooked are many independent movie ideas and movie industry talents, and A-NATION gives an immediate decentralized platform for creating a film. Chuck Russell, a Co-founder , gives his impressive history of well-known films that he developed and produced and explains why lots of independent films never get funded because of the endless complexities of getting a project financed. Chuck sees A-NATION's blockchain as a must-needed and timely solution for taking creative movie ideas and turning them into viable film releases. The objective of A-Nation is to utilize the rapidly growing blockchain technology in all its parts to rectify the shortcomings of these traditional film business models. This interview segment initially aired on April 10, 2022.

This weeks' New to The Street TV show re-airs Anchor Jane King's in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with Mr. Stuart Harvey, Chairman of the Board of Advisors at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . ( RPMT) ("REGO"). Stuart talks about his many years of business in the payment industry, financial technologies, digital wallets, and pre-paid cards. REGO takes payment options to a new level, securing children's privacy when purchasing online or in stores. Stuart passionately explains the need for such solutions and a primary reason for him being with the Company. As the only COPPA compliant digital wallet, the Mazoola super digital wallet app is currently the only digital banking solution that puts privacy first, never collects data, and helps teach kids essential financial management skills. The wallet offers parents the ability to set payment and shopping limits and other restrictions. Stuart explains the expanding governmental enforcement efforts in the US and Europe under the current Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) . Mazoola is currently the only digital banking solution that puts children's privacy first. The Mazoola app is available for download on iOS and Google Android devices - https://mazoola.co/ . This interview segment initially aired on May 01, 2022.

New to The Street TV re-airs on this week's show Mr. Steve Reinharz, Chief Executive Officer at Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: AITX), New York Stock Exchange () in-studio interview with Anchor Jane King. As a robotic and artificial intelligence-based hardware (AI) and software solutions Company, Steve gives viewers a comprehensive update on current corporate ongoings. With new products, awards won, and sales/marketing lead generations from the Las Vegas Technology Show, the Company, sees adoption and sales growth upwardly trending in a big way, with security robots becoming an advanced modern security product solution. One award is for AVA (Autonomous Verified Access ), a compact and stanchion mountable unit that provides a field of vision with advanced access to numerous entry points. The Company's award-winning RAD Light My Way product offers campus security and property management professionals a new and better way to address security. The solution puts the power of security in the hands of employees, faculty, and students through affordable, intelligent, interactive technologies, a mobile app, and live remote monitoring and response services. Steve gives a product update on "ROAMEO" that provides a patrol and interactive security solution for various situations, helping with the employee shortages in the security industries. AITX owns three subsidiaries, Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) , Robotic Assistance Devices – Mobile (RAD-M) , and Robotic Assistance Device – Group (RAD-G) . This interview segment initially aired on April 17, 2022.

Rafael Groswirt, CEO at NoLimit Technology's (CRYPTO: NLC2) ($NCL2) ("NoLimit") interview is airing again on this week's New to The Street TV. Rafael explains to TV Anchor Jane King and the viewers the NoLimitCoin's betting protocol blockchain. Rafael explains how centralized sports betting platforms work, whereas money is on a single platform in a custodial account. Players on legacy sports betting platforms must submit to lengthy verification procedures to deposit or withdraw their funds in fiat currencies. NoLimitCoin is different because it is a decentralized platform with the end-user having total control of the money held in their wallet . Betting funds are immediate, except for the standard KYC (Know Your Client) verifications when opening accounts. The NoLimitCoin platform's "Smart Contract" allows end-users to make multiple bets on several different sportsbook sites, not locking betters into only one site. The end-users receive their winnings into their crypto wallets, and NoLimit receives the platform fees. Rafael explains how the Company must be fully compliant with all State and Federal betting laws, rules, and regulations. He talks about the recent and pending approvals in overseas jurisdictions. The "Smart Contract" on betting wagers held in a decentralized platform makes NoLimitCoin a unique and user-friendly experience currently unavailable with large betting sites. DraftKings and FanDuel, the two most prominent sports betting sites, now control 90% of the industry and hold the majority of $5B in betting deposits. Rafael explains NoLimit's goals of being the most attractive betting platform regarding cost, efficiency, and return for money. Viewers can learn more about NoLimit at https://nolimitcoin.org/ . This interview segment initially aired on April 03, 2022.

New to The Street airs the "WEEKLY HACK - SPECIAL SEGMENT" about Sekur Private Data Ltd. (fka - GlobeX Data, Ltd. ) ( SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT), with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO. This week Alain talks with Anchor Ana Berry about the problems employers have with employees working from home. The biggest issue confronting employers' IT departments with their employees working from home is logging onto their system from unsecured home routers and using open platforms, like Whatsapp, to communicate private and confidential information. Since the pandemic forced workers into home office settings, hackers prey on these poorly secured home platforms, enabling hackers access to large corporations' main servers. Alain says that most home systems use very rudimentary passwords, like the word "Password" or number "1,2,3,4." The best way to reduce a hack threat is to subscribe to the SekurSuite products for individuals and businesses. The SekurSend and SekurReply use a "Chat-by-Invite" encryption platform that protects both sender and receiver. Alain invites anyone to learn more about the Sekur features by watching the Company website videos. Sekur doesn't use open public files services or open-source codes, owns its servers, no 3rd party API platforms, and offers multiple data center redundancies while operating its businesses under Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. Alain is back next week with another "Weekly Hack" report. What is your privacy worth?

New to The Street TV re-airs Mr. John Lai, CEO / President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV) ( PETVW), in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with TV Anchor Jane King. John provides viewers with his corporate updates. The injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions while providing rehabilitation treatments for horses and dogs and continues to grow as a reliable treatment . Veterinarians see continued successes, and dog and horse owners see excellent results with less pain and more mobilities. Since Spryng mimics cartilage and last about 1-year per injection, competitor products appear to be no match in cost-benefit comparisons. PETV's corporate studies continue between Spryng and competitors' products, giving veterinarians empirical, comprehensive, and marketable data. John talks about hiring seasoned personnel who became regional managers so the Company can handle and expand its growth. John announces its upcoming launch of petvivocares.org, a website dedicated to donating the Spryng product to charitable nonprofit animal rescues and assistance organizations. "Word of Mouth" and conference participations seem to be the best form of marketing PETV's Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology. Soon, PetVivo is rolling out its feline product for cats with osteoarthritis. This interview segment initially aired on April 10, 2022.

