Cushman & Wakefield Named ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for 10th Consecutive Year

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, is proud to announce it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. 2022 marks the 10th consecutive year Cushman & Wakefield has been named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, and the eighth consecutive year it has received the Sustained Excellence distinction.

“Being named an ENERGY STAR Partner for a full decade is an important recognition of the services we provide investor clients,” said Marla Maloney, President of Americas Asset Services at Cushman & Wakefield. “We are committed to helping clients achieve increasingly ambitious sustainability goals that benefit their organizations and the environment, from conserving energy at the properties we manage to keeping pace with regulatory changes.”

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov%2Fawardwinners.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow %40CushWake on Twitter.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov%2Fimpacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov%2Fstatefacts.

