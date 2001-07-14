SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Notifies Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. Investors of the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN, NETE) to recover damages for Mullen investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period, between June 15, 2020 and April 6, 2022—both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Mullen overstates its ability and timeline regarding production; (2) Mullen overstates its deals with business partners, including Qiantu Motors; (3) Mullen overstates its battery technology and capabilities; (4) Mullen overstates its ability to sell its branded products; (5) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (6) the Dragonfly K50 was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 5, 2022.

If you currently own stock or options in Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. and suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at [email protected].

