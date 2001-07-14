NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Arnold, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ). The prestigious recognition was presented during OCBJ’s 15th Annual CFO of The Year Awards Dinner & Gala on May 5 in Irvine, Calif.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005329/en/

NextGen Healthcare CFO Jamie Arnold Receives Lifetime Achievement Award (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s wonderful to see Jamie being recognized for his leadership spanning more than three decades in finance and software technology,” said David Sides, president and CEO of NextGen Healthcare. “Jamie’s commitment to our mission and his industry expertise have been instrumental in our ability to navigate market conditions and excel operationally. On behalf of our NextGen Healthcare team, I congratulate Jamie on this notable achievement.”

Arnold, a leader at NextGen Healthcare since 2016, oversees a remote workforce of more than 200, including finance, accounting, information and security, and investor relations. Arnold previously worked out of NextGen Healthcare’s former headquarters in Irvine. His experience includes former executive positions at Kofax Ltd.; Nuance Communications; Cadence Design Systems, Inc; Informix Software, Inc; and Centura Software Corp. He began his career at PriceWaterhouse LLP. Arnold holds a master’s degree in business administration from Loyola University and earned a bachelor of business administration in Finance from Delta State University.

Upon receiving the award Thursday night, Arnold thanked his family as well as his NextGen Healthcare colleagues for their support: “I’m so fortunate to work with a team of talented, passionate professionals who truly believe in our vision of creating better healthcare outcomes for all. I firmly believe we rise by lifting others.”

About the CFO of the Year Awards

The 2022 Orange County Business Journal CFO of The Year Awards are recognized in five categories, including Outstanding CFO of a Public Company, Outstanding CFO of a Private Company, Outstanding CFO of a Not-for-Profit Organization, Rising Star and Lifetime Achievement. Each recipient is honored for his or her outstanding performance as a corporate steward for the preceding fiscal year. More than 76 professionals were nominated for consideration.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005329/en/

