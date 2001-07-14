Jefferies Financial Group Announces Warning Regarding Mr. Handler's Instagram Account

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) (“Jefferies”) today announced that the Instagram account of its CEO, Rich Handler, (@handlerrich) has been hacked and that any stories related to discounted sales of shares, crypto donations or donations to Ukraine relating to such matters that appear on that hacked Instagram account are categorically false. This has nothing to do with Jefferies' $14.1 million prior donation to charities supporting Ukrainian Relief. Jefferies is working with Meta to return control of the account to Mr. Handler as soon as possible and has asked the authorities to investigate the matter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005362/en/