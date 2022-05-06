Kingstone Confirms Receipt of Non-Binding Proposal from Griffin Highline Capital LLC

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2022 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today confirmed that its Board of Directors received a preliminary non-binding indication of interest from Griffin Highline Capital LLC with regard to an acquisition of all of the outstanding equity of the Company. Advising the Kingstone Board of Directors is TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory.

The Kingstone Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Kingstone stockholders.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

