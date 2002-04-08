Magnite to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite ( MGNI), the world's largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced management will be presenting at the following financial conferences:



Management will host meetings in person and present and webcast at the 17 th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference in New York City on Tuesday, May 17 at 9:30 a.m. eastern time





Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference in New York City on Tuesday, May 17 at 9:30 a.m. eastern time Management will host virtual meetings at the 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 1