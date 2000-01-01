The Top 1st-Quarter Trades of the Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund

Earlier this week, the Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed its portfolio updates on its website for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on March 31.

The Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) seeks sustainable long-term capital appreciation by investing mostly in Asian companies, excluding Japan, with a focus on emerging economies. It evaluates stocks using a bottom-up, fundamentals-based approach with a focus on long-term results. The fund is managed by Sharat Shroff, Inbok Song, Winnie Chwang and Andrew Mattock.

The fund went on a selling spree in the latest quarter. For its top five trades, it sold out of Krafton Inc. ( XKRX:259960, Financial) and Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd ( HKSE:00968, Financial), reduced NAVER Corp. ( XKRX:035420, Financial) and E Ink Holdings Inc. ( ROCO:8069, Financial) and added to CITIC Securities Co Ltd ( HKSE:06030, Financial).

Investors should be aware that portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

Krafton Inc.

The fund sold out of its 164,787-share position in Krafton Inc. ( XKRX:259960, Financial), reducing the equity portfolio by 0.88%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of 302,727 South Korean Won ($238.40).

South Korea-based Krafton is a video game company that formerly operated under the name Bluehole. It operates several studios, including Bluehole, Rising Wings and Dreamotion, and its games include Tera, Elyon and Bowling King.

On May 5, shares of Krafton traded around ₩258,000 for a market cap of ₩12.03 trillion. Since going public in August 2021, the stock is down 43%.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. Warning signs include days sales outstanding building up and a short public trading history, while positive signs include a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 16.9% and a three-year Ebitda per share growth rate of 27.9%.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd

The fund also dumped all 34,624,000 of its Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd ( HKSE:00968, Financial) shares, slimming the equity portfolio by 0.81%. Shares averaged 13.32 Hong Kong dollars ($1.70) apiece in the three months through the end of March.

Xinyi Solar Holdings is a Chinese investment holding company that primarily manufactures and sells solar glass. It is also involved in the operation of utility-scale solar farms and provides engineering, procurement and construction services for solar farms.

On May 5, shares of Xinyi Solar traded around HK$11.88 for a market cap of HK$104.67 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is modestly undervalued.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Warning signs include days inventory building up and assets growing faster than revenue, while positive signs include return on invested capital (ROIC) being consistently higher than weighted average cost of capital (WACC), which is a sign of value creation.

NAVER Corp

The fund reduced its position in NAVER Corp. ( XKRX:035420, Financial) by 26.28% for a remaining stake of 337,462, reducing the equity portfolio by 0.53% at the quarter’s average share price of ₩327,695.

Naver is a South Korean internet conglomerate that operates the Naver search engine, which is the number one search portal in South Korea. The company was an early pioneer in user-generated content with its Q&A platform, Knowledge iN.

On May 5, shares of Naver traded around ₩282,000 for a market cap of ₩42.15 trillion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is modestly undervalued.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Warning signs include growing long-term debt and a declining operating margin, while positive signs include price-earnings and price-book ratios close to their 10-year lows.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

The fund also slimmed its E Ink Holdings Inc. ( ROCO:8069, Financial) investment by 28.29% for a remaining stake of 15,652,000 shares. At the quarter’s average share price of 150.18 New Taiwan dollars ($5.06), the trade took 0.46% off the equity portfolio.

E Ink Holdings is a Taiwanese company that pioneered ePaper technology, a type of display screen that mimics real paper and is commonly used in e-readers. The company manufactures its advanced, low-energy display products for other companies around the world to use in their products.

On May 5, shares of E Ink traded around NT$173.50 for a market cap of NT$197.86 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. Warning signs include WACC exceeding ROIC and a Beneish M-Score that indicates possible earnings manipulation, while positive signs include margins that are outperforming 78% of industry peers.

CITIC Securities Co Ltd

The fund increased its CITIC Securities Co Ltd ( HKSE:06030, Financial) stake by 26.51% for a total holding of 59,885,100 shares. The trade added 0.47% to the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares changed hands for an average price of HK$19.22.

CITIC Securities is a major Chinese investment bank. It provides services a full suite of investment banking services, including underwriting, research, brokerage, asset management, wealth management and investment advisory.

On May 5, shares of CITIC Securities traded around HK$16.60 for a market cap of HK$324.25 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is significantly undervalued.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. Warning signs include poor financial strength and assets growing faster than revenue, while positive signs include a high Piotroski F-Score of 8 out of 9 and a return on equity that outperforms 62% of industry peers.

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the fund held shares in 62 common stocks valued at a total of $6.18 billion. The turnover rate for the quarter was 1%.

The top holdings were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ( TPE:2330, Financial) with 8.64% of the equity portfolio, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ( XKRX:005930, Financial) with 4.77% and Tencent Holdings Ltd ( HKSE:00700, Financial) with 4.53%.

In terms of sector weighting, the fund was most invested in the technology, consumer cyclical and financial services industries.