Voya Investment Management, to host a webcast for the Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund and Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc., will host a webcast for the Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGA) and Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGD) on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET.

The webinar will feature Portfolio Managers Steven Wetter and Jason Rausch. Wetter is a Portfolio Manager on the global quantitative equity team helping oversee the equity strategies in Voya closed-end funds; Rausch is the head of portfolio implementation for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions where he helps oversee the option overlay in Voya closed-end funds.

The conference call will provide an overview of the funds’ investment process, performance, and current market.

To register for the webcast, please visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fattendee.gotowebinar.com%2Fregister%2F7043530184283443726.

The investment team will also address investor questions. To submit questions in advance, please email [email protected] by Wednesday, May 11.

A replay will be made available on our website for those who cannot attend.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of March 31, 2022, more than $253 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With over 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management has been named every year since 2015 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions & Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

