Golden Minerals Files Updated PEAs for Velardeña and Rodeo Projects

Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) announced today that it has filed updated Preliminary Economic Assessments for its Velardeña Properties and Rodeo Project. The technical reports are available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldenminerals.com%2Fprojects%2Ftechnical-reports%2F.

Qualified Persons

The reports were prepared by the following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101:

Dr. Guillermo Dante Ramírez-Rodríguez, PhD, MMSAQP- Tetra Tech

Mr. Randolph P. Schneider, MMSAQP – Tetra Tech

Ms. Kira Lyn Johnson, MMSAQP – Tetra Tech

The contents of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Warren Rehn, QP MMSA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Minerals Company.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

