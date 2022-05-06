BnSellit Technology Inc. Announces Update to Operations

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2022 / BnSellit Technology Inc. ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") (CSE:BNSL) is pleased to announce significant new developments in its technology platform.

The Corporation's original platform required dedicated applications that needed to be downloaded to Apple and Android mobile devices. Today, with our new version of the platform Hosts, Hotels and their guests can now interact instantly without the need to download applications.

Included in the new version of our platform is dynamic multi language support that allows all Hosts, Hotels, and their guests to interact in their language of choice. Supported languages include English, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, German, Dutch, Korean and Portuguese.

BnSellit is also pleased to announce that it has now launched its Secure Host Portal platform that provides all users with complete and total control over every aspect of their BnSellit Marketplaces. This enables Hosts and Hotels using any computer, tablet, or mobile device to securely view real-time sales reports, manage inventory, communicate with guests, co-ordinate payments and oversee performance of the platform across one or all locations.

Additional convenience features to improve the guest experience have also been added including the management of housekeeping and maintenance requests, self-checkout at on-site gift and convenience stores and the ability to upload and display custom concierge services available exclusively at Host or Hotel properties.

"These new features are the result of constant communication with hundreds of Hosts and Hotel operators and we are very excited to add the most requested features to our technology offering. With the new features BnSellit now has the most complete turn-key solution for owners and operators of Short-Term Rental and Hotels looking to increase revenue while enhancing the guest experience." says Tony Comparelli, CEO, BnSellit Technology Inc.

About Bnsellit

BnSellit Technology Inc. is a technology company that connects guests staying in Short-Term Rental ("STR") properties with items offered for sale or rent by STR owners and managers ("Hosts"). With the BnSellit app, Hosts can quickly and easily post and manage items located on site for sale or rent. Items which can significantly increase revenue per stay. These items can include local souvenirs, decor, essential items, snacks, toiletries, art, antiques and activity kits. Using the BnSellit app, Hosts can also rent bicycles, golf clubs or sell access to hi-speed internet for even more revenue. When guests arrive at a BnSellit Host location, they are presented with simple instructions on how to view, purchase or rent available items. Once the payment transaction is complete, the guest can use the item during their stay or take it with them when they leave. Guests also have access to multiple local experiences and attractions that they can book directly through the App.

Through its Enterprise division, the Corporation can offer hotel chains the ability to use the platform, either branded or white label, to offer their guests additional services with minimal implementation disruption. The Platform has already been linked to many hotel chain loyalty programs via their published APIs.

