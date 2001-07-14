Xponential Fitness CFO, John Meloun, Wins 2022 Public Company CFO of the Year Award

Xponential+Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (“Xponential” or “the Company”), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, John Meloun, has been awarded Public Company CFO of the Year at the 15th Annual Awards hosted by the Orange County Business Journal on Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Irvine, California. The 2022 awards recognized senior financial professionals across multiple categories for their outstanding performance as corporate stewards. Mr. Meloun won the prestigious award for his remarkable leadership steering Xponential Fitness through the COVID-19 pandemic and successfully completing various transactions in the last year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005465/en/

John Meloun, CFO, Xponential Fitness, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“What an honor to receive this recognition and to be acknowledged amongst such a strong group of fellow candidates,” said John Meloun, CFO of Xponential Fitness, Inc. “I am even more humbled to have been awarded this title in Xponential Fitness’ first year as a publicly traded company. This award is a testament to our entire staff, my dedicated finance team, and of course our strong network of franchisees without whom Xponential Fitness would not be the success we are today.”

John Meloun is an experienced financial professional with a demonstrated track record leading financial operations over the past two-plus decades across multiple industries, ranging from fitness franchising and telecommunications to higher education and healthcare. Mr. Meloun has served as Xponential Fitness’ Chief Financial Officer since July 2018. During these past almost four years, Mr. Meloun has led Xponential Fitness through several strategic acquisitions, including, most recently, Xponential Fitness’ ninth and tenth boutique fitness brands, Rumble and BFT. Mr. Meloun also led the Company’s successful initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2021. Prior to Xponential Fitness, Mr. Meloun served as the Chief Financial Officer of The Joint, a publicly traded operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, where he served a critical role in turning around the business and scaling it nationally.

“John has been an integral part of our leadership team at Xponential Fitness, and we could not be more proud to see him receive this prestigious award,” said Anthony Geisler, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xponential Fitness, Inc. “John has been a great partner to me and helped propel our Company forward in a challenging and rapidly evolving environment. On behalf of the entire Xponential Fitness family, we congratulate John on this great accomplishment.”

For more information on the CFO of the Year Awards and to see the full list of 2022 nominees and recipients, please visit the Orange County Business Journal’s website at ocbj.com%2Fbizevents.

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS, INC.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 10 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005465/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership