Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Share Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) authorized a new share repurchase program of up to 2,000,000 shares of common stock (“2022 Share Repurchase Program”). Jim Lally, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Board’s approval of the new repurchase plan reflects the strength of the Company’s earnings trends, balance sheet and capital position. Since January 2021, we have returned over $93 million to common shareholders through share repurchases.”

The amount approved for the 2022 Share Repurchase Program represents approximately 5% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock as of March 31, 2022. Shares may be repurchased in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions or in such other manner as will comply with the provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and any other applicable federal or state securities laws.

About Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, with approximately $13.5 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust (“EB&T”), a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates branch offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico, and SBA loan and deposit production offices throughout the country. EB&T offers a range of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of EB&T, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at %3Cb%3Ewww.enterprisebank.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol EFSC. Please visit our website at %3Cb%3Ewww.enterprisebank.com%3C%2Fb%3E to see our regularly posted material information.

