North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

ACHESON, Alberta, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA/:NOA) today announced the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2021. Shareholders elected directors, approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent auditors of the Company and approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Company’s approach to executive compensation. The following are the results of the votes held at the meeting:



Outcome Votes For Withheld or Against Election of Martin R. Ferron as director Passed 96.23% 3.77% Election of Bryan D. Pinney as director Passed 98.91% 1.09% Election of John J. Pollesel as director Passed 99.81% 0.19% Election of Thomas P. Stan as director Passed 99.81% 0.19% Election of Kristina E. Williams as director Passed 99.62% 0.38% Election of Maryse C. Saint-Laurent as director Passed 91.05% 8.95% Election of Joseph C. Lambert as director Passed 99.67% 0.33% Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration Passed 99.99% 0.01% Approval of the non-binding advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the management information circular delivered in advance of the meeting Passed 68.82% 31.18%

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. For more than 65 years, NACG has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies.

For further information contact:

Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

North American Construction Group Ltd.

(780) 960-7171

[email protected]

www.nacg.ca