Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP

CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $942,000,000. The top holdings were ADI(7.81%), GOOGL(7.39%), and MSI(6.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 120,000-share investment in NAS:COHR. Previously, the stock had a 3.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 261.67 during the quarter.

On 05/06/2022, Coherent Inc traded for a price of $268.94 per share and a market cap of $6,662,424,000. The stock has returned 5.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coherent Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.43, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1938.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 100,000-share investment in NYSE:BK. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 56.96 during the quarter.

On 05/06/2022, Bank of New York Mellon Corp traded for a price of $43.76 per share and a market cap of $35,349,241,000. The stock has returned -11.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP bought 2,500 shares of NAS:MELI ) for a total holding of 11,000. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1086.43.

On 05/06/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $927.55 per share and a market cap of $46,728,096,000. The stock has returned -40.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 548.85, a price-book ratio of 30.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 26.39, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 70.06 and a price-sales ratio of 6.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP reduced their investment in NAS:HCCI by 35,000 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 29.08.

On 05/06/2022, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc traded for a price of $26.85 per share and a market cap of $649,818,000. The stock has returned -8.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:HES by 15,000 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 94.78.

On 05/06/2022, Hess Corp traded for a price of $117.25 per share and a market cap of $36,495,534,000. The stock has returned 36.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hess Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-book ratio of 5.80, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.85 and a price-sales ratio of 4.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

