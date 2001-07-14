SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Notifies Volta Inc. f/k/a Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Investors of the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit has been filed against Volta Inc. f/k/a Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II ("Volta" or "the Company") (NYSE: VLTA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 2, 2021 and March 28, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 31, 2022.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Volta failed to properly account for restricted stock units issued in relation to its business combination. Based on this failure, the Company understated its net loss for the third quarter of 2021. The Company failed to maintain appropriate controls over financial reporting. As a result, the Company would be forced to restate its financial statements. Based on these problems, the Company's founders would leave the organization. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Volta, investors suffered damages.

