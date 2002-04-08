RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on May 11th, 2022

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. ( RDNT ), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.



There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://bofa.veracast.co m /webcasts/bofa/hc2022/id364T5q.cfm .

Details for RadNet's Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time Location: Encore Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 347 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

