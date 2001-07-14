MULLEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Mullen Automotive, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MULN) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Mullen securities between June 15, 2020 and April 6, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 5, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On April 6, 2022, Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a report addressing Mullen, entitled "Mullen Automotive: Yet Another Fast Talking EV Hustle", calling the Company among the worst electric vehicle ("EV") hustles that Hindenburg has seen in a crowded field of contenders such as Nikola Corporation and Lordstown Motors Corp. Among other things, Hindenburg observed that "[d]espite only spending ~$3 million in R&D in 2021, Mullen claims its solid-state battery technology is on track for commercialization in 18 to 24 months, putting it [a]head of every major technology and automaker in the industry who have collectively invested billions on solving the problem." The Hindenburg report also alleged that the Chief Executive Officer of EV Grid, Inc. ("EV Grid"), which makes batteries and battery management systems for vehicles, refuted a press release issued by Mullen regarding test results for its battery, stating "[w]e never would have said that" and "[w]e never did say it and certainly wouldn't have said it based on the results of testing that battery." Additionally, the Hindenburg report alleged that Mullen's claims to be in a joint venture with NextMetals Ltd. ("NextMetals") to create a solid-state battery were refuted by a NextMetals senior executive who said it "‘was a nonstarter' and ‘didn't exist.'"

On this news, Mullen's stock price fell $0.07 per share, or 2.57%, to close at $2.65 per share on April 6, 2022.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Mullen overstates its ability and timeline regarding production; (2) Mullen overstates its deals with business partners, including Qiantu Motors; (3) Mullen overstates its battery technology and capabilities; (4) Mullen overstates its ability to sell its branded products; (5) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (6) the Dragonfly K50 was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

