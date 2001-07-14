Hawaii American Water Reaches Revenue Settlement to Fund Infrastructure and Service Improvements

Hawaii American Water has filed a settlement agreement with Consumer Advocates at the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission (HPUC) on new rates for its Hawaii Kai customers. This is the first time Hawaii American Water has adjusted rates for these customers since 2011 and the updated rates are expected to go into effect in July of this year. In the last decade, Hawaii American Water has made improvements that protect the environment by adding additional disinfection, increasing renewable energy use and reducing waste.

The new rates will provide approximately $1.7 million in additional annual revenue for investments in local infrastructure maintenance, repair and replacement. The average increase for all customers amounts to an approximately 17-percent increase. For the average single family customer monthly rates would increase from $67.08 to $78.60, for multi-family customers the cost for monthly service would increase from $57.08 to $66.88.

“This settlement completes a vital process to sustain high quality wastewater infrastructure and service,” said Lee Mansfield, Manager of Hawaii American Water. “We are pleased to reach a settlement and look forward to using the new revenue to continue improving wastewater services for our Hawaii Kai customers.”

Since 2011, Hawaii American Water has made more than $32 million in investments to improve wastewater treatment and services. Major projects have included the installation of ultraviolet disinfection treatment, sludge de-watering facility, solar energy upgrades, replacing and improving pumps at our lift stations and treatment plant and other process improvements. The vast majority of the settlement funds these capital improvements and the remainder funds higher operating costs, including wage increases that have occurred over the last decade.

