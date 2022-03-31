Argo Blockchain PLC Announces April 2022 Operational Update

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Argo Blockchain PLC

Operational Update

Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining ( LSE:ARB, Financial)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the following operational update for April 2022.

During the month of April, Argo mined 166 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent (together, BTC) compared to 163 BTC in March 2022.

Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in April amounted to £5.52 million [$6.83 million*] (March 2022: £5.22 million [$6.92 million*]).

Argo generated this income at a Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin of approximately 75% for the month of April (March 2022: 74%).

At the end of April, the Company owned 2,682 Bitcoin, of which 235 were BTC equivalents.

Promotion of Justin Nolan to Chief Growth Officer

The Company is also pleased to announce the promotion of Justin Nolan to the role of Chief Growth Officer. Justin Nolan was previously the co-founder and Chief Executive of DPN LLC, which initially developed the Helios project and was acquired by the Company in March 2021. After the acquisition, Mr. Nolan joined Argo as Vice President of Business Development, where he has been focused on the build out at Helios and on leading the Company's debt financing efforts. As Chief Growth Officer, he will continue to focus on long-term growth opportunities for Argo.

Peter Wall, Chief Executive of Argo, said: "Following our stellar 2021 results, this month shows we are on course to strengthen our track record for the year ahead. Justin Nolan has played an integral role in making the opening of our Helios facility in less than a year possible. His promotion to Chief Growth Officer coupled with the facility's fast turnaround highlights our ambition to significantly improve our scale of operations and further our reputation as an industry leader."

Non-IFRS Measures

Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin is a financial measure not defined by IFRS. We believe Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin has limitations as an analytical tool. In particular, Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin excludes the depreciation of mining equipment and so does not reflect the full cost of our mining operations, and it also excludes the effects of fluctuations in the value of digital currencies and realized losses on the sale of digital assets, which affect our IFRS gross profit. This measure should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin determined in accordance with IFRS, or other IFRS measures. This measure is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, you should not consider this measure in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, our gross margin as determined in accordance with IFRS.

The following table shows a reconciliation of gross margin to Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, for the months of March 2022 and April 2022.



Month Ended 31 March 2022 Month Ended 30 April 2022

£ $ £ $ Gross profit/(loss)¹ 2,453,564 3,313,522 (12,810,339) (17,300,281) Gross Margin 48% 48% (253%) (253%) Depreciation of mining equipment 1,313,598 1,774,006 1,295,290 1,749,281 Charge in fair value of digital currencies 40,937 55,285 14,649,214 19,783,670 Realised loss/(gain) on sale of digital currencies 3,628 4,900 657,423 887,846









Mining Profit 3,811,727 5,147,714 3,791,588 5,120,517 Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent Mining Margin 74% 74% 75% 75%

(1) Due to unfavourable changes in the fair value of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalents in March 2022 and April 2022 there was a loss on change in fair value of digital currencies.

* Dollar values translated from pound sterling into U.S. dollars using the noon buying rate of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as at the applicable dates.

Inside Information and Forward-Looking Statements

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

