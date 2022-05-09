Invitation to Physitrack's presentation of its acquisition of Champion Health at 10.00 CEST today

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Physitrack ( STO:PTRK, Financial)

Physitrack PLC (publ) invites you to a webcast presentation of its acquisition of Champion Health, which was announced on May 6, 2022. The online presentation will take place today, May 9, 2022, at 10.00 CEST.

Speakers:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack

Harry Bliss, CEO and co-founder, Champion Health

Charlotte Goodwin, CFO, Physitrack

Webcast link:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/physitrack-group-webcast-2022

The presentation will be held in English and will be available on the following link after the webcast conference:

https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations

For more information about the acquisition, please find the full announcement:

https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/press-release?slug=physitrack-acquires-champion-health-leading-uk-digital-workplace-health-platform-to-capture-stronghold-in-corporate-wellness-market-and-enhance-its-holistic-care-offering

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Adam Nilsson, investor and media contact, Physitrack:

+46 (0) 707 46 44 21

[email protected]

[email protected]

About Physitrack PLC

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based software platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Virtual-first wellness and care provision powered by the Physitrack technology platform and care professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK). Visit us at www.physitrackgroup.com

About Champion

Champion Health Ltd is a UK-based provider of an all-in-one holistic corporate wellness platform that links proactive and interactive content for all areas of wellbeing (including mindfulness and self-development content, wellbeing action plans, live sessions, recipes, sleep stories, healthy habits tracking, soundscapes, leadership training and an academy for personal growth content), into a sleek and seamless platform and app for employees to use anywhere, anytime.

Champion has a vision to be a global leading digital solution for workplace health. To-date it has targeted companies with 500+ employees and plans to expand into self-service SMEs and B2C in the medium term.

The platform boasts a data-driven approach with high usage and a seamless user interface inspired by global leaders in SaaS, as well as a high number of unique features, setting it apart from other wellness technology providers.

Champion has a growing network of experts (including clinical psychologists, dieticians, behavioural scientists and change specialists, burnout leads, nutritionists and champion ambassadors including Olympians and Paralympians) who help provide content related to wellbeing.

The company provides services globally with headquarters in the UK and received early-stage funding from TwinklHive - an award-winning investment accelerator, specialising in Tech-Enabled impact businesses.

Learn more at https://championhealth.co.uk/ and watch promotion videos of their ground-breaking platform at https://vimeo.com/705747548/b855bfb175 (1.02 min) and https://vimeo.com/705747763/cead6d9baf (1.29 min)

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB

[email protected]

+46 8 528 00399

Attachments

Invitation to Physitrack's presentation of its acquisition of Champion Health at 10.00 CEST today

SOURCE: Physitrack

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/700577/Invitation-to-Physitracks-Presentation-of-its-Acquisition-of-Champion-Health-at-1000-CEST-Today



