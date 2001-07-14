Oh, Honey!: KRISPY KREME® Introduces First-Ever Honey Doughnuts That Will Have Taste Buds Buzzing and Fans Swarming

Krispy Kreme will have taste buds buzzing and fans swarming this month with its first-ever sweet and sensational Honey Doughnuts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005178/en/

Krispy Kreme also thanks bees by giving guests bee-friendly flower seed paper with purchase of Honey Lover’s Dozen. (Photo: Business Wire)

Krispy Kreme’s Oh, Honey! Collection – available for a limited time beginning May 9 at participating shops across the U.S.– features three all-new doughnuts:

Honey Pull Apart​ Doughnut: Glazed, light and airy honey doughnut clusters drizzled with salted honey icing.

Glazed, light and airy honey doughnut clusters drizzled with salted honey icing. Honey Bee Doughnut​: An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in yellow icing, decorated with black buttercream then finished with two mini cookie ‘wings’. ​

An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in yellow icing, decorated with black buttercream then finished with two mini cookie ‘wings’. ​ Honey Cake Doughnut​: A glazed Sour Cream Cake doughnut drizzled with honey icing and finished with an oat crisp topping​.

The Honey Bee and Honey Cake doughnuts are available to add to your dozen and in the Honey Lover’s Dozen, while the Honey Pull Apart Doughnut is available individually and in special 4-doughnut package.

Bee-cause Krispy Kreme loves honey and the small but mighty workforce that produces it, the Honey Lover’s Dozen will come with bee-friendly wildflower seed paper for fans to plant, while supplies last, thanking and “feeding” the bees. Krispy Kreme will also plant flower gardens at select shops to create more bee-friendly environments.

“Our innovation team has been hard at work to create our first-ever honey doughnut collection. And so have honeybees!” said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “So, help the honeybees by planting the flower seeds that we give you when you buy these delicious doughnuts.”

Throughout the Oh, Honey! Collection’s availability and on World Bee Day May 20, Krispy Kreme will also celebrate and thank organizations that advocate for and practice stewardship for bees year-round, including the Planet Bee Foundation, whose mission is to change the world one bee and one mind at a time.

“Pollinator education and environmental stewardship is inter-generational, and we're determined to prove it. From working with corporations and companies like Krispy Kreme to students in schools, we are all responsible for the care of our environment," said Debra Tomaszewski, founder of the Planet Bee Foundation, which presents workshops, educational programs and beehive programs virtually and in-person to schools, community organizations, nonprofits and corporations across the U.S. and Canada.

Share how you’re enjoying Krispy Kreme’s new Oh, Honey! Collection and supporting bees by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Oh, Honey! Collection by visiting www.krispykreme.com%2Fpromos%2Fohhoney.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com%2FKrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com%2FKrispyKreme.

About Planet Bee Foundation

Planet Bee Foundation is a 501(c)(3) environmental education nonprofit on a mission to change the world one bee and one mind at a time. They teach about the importance of bees to our food systems and ecosystems as a pathway to conservation and STEM fields as we develop the green leaders of tomorrow through the power of science and stewardship. Planet Bee presents workshops and educational programs virtually and in-person to schools, community organizations, nonprofits and corporations across the US and Canada providing lessons, beehive programs and team-building workshops. To learn more about Planet Bee Foundation please visit www.planetbee.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005178/en/