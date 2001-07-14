Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Arconic to Host Investor Day in New York on June 6, 2022

Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) (“Arconic” or “the Company”) will host an in-person Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 9:00 AM ET to 12:00 PM ET.

Members of the executive leadership team will present an update to the Company’s strategic priorities and growth plans. A question and answer session will follow.

A live webcast of the event and a link to accompanying materials will be available the day of the event on the “Events and Presentations” page in the Investor Relations section of %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3Ewww.arconic.com%3C%2Fspan%3E, and a replay of the webcast will be available on the same site following the event.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.

