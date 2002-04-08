Athira Pharma Extends Ongoing Open Label Extension Study for LIFT-AD and ACT-AD Clinical Trials of Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017) for Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

– Study duration increased from 6 months to 18 months of open label treatment with fosgonimeton –

BOTHELL, Wash., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. ( ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that it is extending the length of the current open label extension (OLEX) study for its Phase 3 LIFT-AD and Phase 2 ACT-AD studies of fosgonimeton for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. This decision is in alignment with the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) following its most recent review of available data. Eligible subjects who have completed the LIFT-AD or ACT-AD trials and elect to participate in the ongoing open label extension may now receive up to 18 months of open-label treatment.

“This additional treatment extension allows us to meet investigator and patient interest in continuing treatment with fosgonimeton beyond the initial 6 months offered,” said Hans Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Athira. “We are confident that the approach to the extension balances patient and investigator perspectives with a thorough safety review in consultation with our DSMB. To date, the majority of LIFT-AD and ACT-AD study participants are continuing on the open label extension, and we are pleased to offer them an opportunity to maintain their access to fosgonimeton.”

The LIFT-AD and ACT-AD trials are both randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group 26-week trials evaluating fosgonimeton for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Patients are stratified 1:1:1 to receive low dose fosgonimeton (40 mg/day), high dose fosgonimeton (70 mg/day) or placebo.

The composite primary endpoint for LIFT-AD is the Global Statistical Test and co-key secondary endpoints include cognition, function and behavior. ACT-AD is powered for its primary endpoint, Event-Related-Potential (ERP) P300 Latency, a functional measure of working memory processing speed and executive function, which highly correlates with cognition. Secondary endpoints include cognition, function, and behavior. Topline data of LIFT-AD are targeted in the first half of 2023 and of ACT-AD by the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Following completion of the 26-week treatment period during the LIFT-AD or ACT-AD trials, eligible patients may elect to continue on the open label extension and receive treatment with fosgonimeton at the high dose (70 mg/day) for up to an additional 18 months. Investigators and patients will remain blinded to treatment group assignment in the parent trials.

For more information on the LIFT-AD or ACT-AD* trials, visit www.lift-adtrial.com or www.act-adtrial.com. For more information on this open-label extension study, refer to NCT04886063 or visit athiraclinicaltrials.com/OLEX.

*The ACT-AD trial is supported by a grant from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R01AG06268. The information presented in this press release is solely the responsibility of Athira and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017)

Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017) is a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, to impact neurodegeneration and regenerate brain tissue. The function of the HGF/MET receptor system may be impaired in the brain under conditions of neurodegeneration. In addition to Alzheimer’s disease, fosgonimeton has the potential to address the broader dementia population, including Parkinson’s disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies, as the mode of action focuses on network recovery and synaptic signal transmission in the brain.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline therapeutic candidates, targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system, for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia, Dementia with Lewy bodies, and neuropsychiatric indications. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

