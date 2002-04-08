KOIOS™ Nootropic Functional Beverages Launching in Over 600 CVS Locations

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; FITSF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that its KOIOS™ nootropic functional beverages have been approved for placement and are now available in over 600 CVS locations in Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, New Jersey, California, Florida, Indiana and New York.



CVS Pharmacy is a subsidiary of CVS Health Corp. (: CVS), the 4th largest U.S. corporation by FY2021 revenues in the Fortune 5001. In 2021, it reported $292.1 billion in revenue2.

CVS has over 9000 retail locations, approximately 256,000 employees, and serves 4.5 million retail pharmacy customers daily3. It is the largest pharmacy chain in the United States by number of locations and prescription revenue.

"We are thrilled to be working with the largest retail pharmacy in the country," said Koios CEO and founder Chris Miller. "CVS is leading the charge in health solutions for the world, and we’re excited for our brand’s functional and healthy beverages to be a part of that. Our mission is to make the world a healthier place and our partnership with CVS will help us succeed in this.”

To date in 2022, Koios has announced that its functional beverages have been approved for placement at United Supermarkets, a subsidiary of Albertsons , Ingles Markets , Tony’s Fresh Market , Raley’s , and Harris Teeter . The Company’s effort to place its KOIOS™ and Fit Soda™ beverages in regional and national grocery chains is part of a strategy to gain new placements in more national chains.

Miller continues, “Partnering with CVS is part of our strategy to continue placing our products in the biggest retailers in the world to expand our market footprint. Growth for Koios is high right now and we expect to continue seeing growth at a rapid pace as we gain momentum across the marketplace.”

With approval for KOIOS™ beverages to be sold in CVS, new placements could be more rapidly finalized and enable the Company to further grow its base of more than 6,000 retail locations in the United States.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

