Zuora Reaches Carbon Neutrality and Reaffirms DE&I Commitment in Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Zuora%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today launched its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report and announced that the company is carbon neutral for fiscal year 2022.

The report spotlights Zuora’s efforts over several years with the goal of making a positive impact in ESG. Focus areas include how the company is building a more inclusive and equitable future for its employees and surrounding communities, the principles that will guide Zuora’s long-term corporate responsibility, and the company’s commitments to sustainability.

Zuora’s fiscal year 2022 ESG Impact Report highlights the following accomplishments:

Reached carbon neutrality for its fiscal year 2022 as a result of internal initiatives to reduce emissions and by purchasing high-quality carbon offsets to mitigate the environmental impact of the remaining emissions, and affirmed its commitment to maintaining carbon neutrality in the future. By partnering with Watershed, a climate technology platform, the company measured its carbon footprint across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, which sets a baseline to help the company reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) impact moving forward.

Fostered a diverse and inclusive workplace culture: 41% of Zuora employees, 60% of its executive team and 56% of its Board of Directors self-identified as members of underrepresented groups at the end of fiscal year 2022, which includes women globally, and, in the US, individuals who self-identify as being from underrepresented groups, such as Asian, African American and Latinx individuals. Zuora's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) function, which was created in 2020, continues the company's 2018 goal that 50% of employees self-identify as members of underrepresented groups.

Donated more than $1 million to impact-driven organizations across the globe through its Zuora for Good Impact Fund.

“The Subscription Economy® has untapped potential to broaden access to goods and services, increase inclusion and equity, and create a more sustainable world,” said Tien Tzuo, Founder and CEO at Zuora. “Our first ESG Impact Report serves as a foundation of our progress and unwavering commitment to creating solutions that are better for people, better for business and ultimately, better for the planet.”

The report is a key milestone for Zuora’s ESG journey, providing accountability and transparency as the company expands its ESG strategy and execution. To support these efforts, Zuora has built a cross-functional ESG team and partnered with several external advisors to help further these programs into the future.

