Brilliant Earth Opens its 18th Showroom and 3rd Location in Texas at the Montrose Collective in Houston

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) ( BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced its latest showroom opening in Houston, Texas. This marks the company’s 18th showroom as Brilliant Earth continues to execute its goal to deliver an exceptional omnichannel experience to consumers nationwide.



Brilliant Earth’s new showroom builds upon the Company’s presence in Texas, which includes showrooms in Domain Northside in Austin and a showroom in West Village in Dallas, both of which opened in 2021. The Company’s showrooms complement its innovative digital channels, which together allow customers to shop for jewelry how, when and where they want, and in a way that transitions seamlessly between an online and in-person shopping experience.

“Montrose Collective is the perfect location for Brilliant Earth to call home in Houston, and we are excited to provide a personalized showroom experience to consumers in the area,” said Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant Earth. “We continue to expand our retail presence in a strategic way, and remain focused on offering Brilliant Earth’s joyful in-person consultations.”

The Houston showroom is located at Montrose Collective, a development centered around innovative design and sustainability. The modern showroom is situated amongst like-minded brands that align with Brilliant Earth’s mission-driven brand identity. Accepting both walk-ins and scheduled appointments, the showroom features jewelry specialists available for personalized one-on-one experiences. All jewelry specialists are supported by the brand’s innovative digital channels, including product visualization, create-your-own ring and ring-stacking functionalities.

To celebrate the opening announcement of the Houston location,The Brilliant Earth Foundation has partnered with Houston Food Bank . The Brilliant Earth Foundation supports important causes in its local showroom communities, acting as an extension to nationwide and global efforts that drive the larger company mission. Houston Food Bank was selected by Brilliant Earth’s employees in the Houston region for its community programs and services aimed at helping families achieve long-term stability including with nutrition education, job training, health management, and help in securing state-funded assistance.

The Houston showroom joins Brilliant Earth’s retail locations in key markets including: Atlanta, Austin, Bethesda, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Scottsdale, Seattle, and Washington D.C. For more information on Brilliant Earth or to browse the full product assortment, please visit BrilliantEarth.com .

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 18 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.