Precisional Completes Acquisition of Four Industrial Technology Businesses from Trimble

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisional , an affiliate of The Jordan Company ("TJC"), announced today that it has completed the previously announced transaction to acquire four industrial technology businesses from Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB). The acquired businesses include Protempis (formerly Trimble Time and Frequency), LOADRITE, Spectra Precision Tools, and SECO. Financial terms were not disclosed.

TJC, a private equity firm, formed Precisional LLC, ("Precisional"), as a global platform focused on precision measurement and data solutions driving efficiencies in the most demanding infrastructure end markets. "The Trimble businesses, which have joined Precisional, have a long heritage of innovation, and each is a leader in the markets it serves. "I'm excited to build upon this strong foundation alongside the dedicated employees that have served their customers so well over the years. In addition, we plan to accelerate the pace of innovation and growth with the focus of resources and investment on these core businesses supported by TJC," said Drew Ladau, CEO of Precisional.

"The acquisition of four industrial technology businesses from Trimble by Precisional forms the foundation of a new platform focused on precise measurement and analytical insights to improve productivity across a broad range of applications that rely upon accuracy and reliability," said Erik Fagan, partner at TJC. "By supporting existing management to make investments in Precisional's operations and product development to integrate precision measurement with data solutions and enhanced connectivity, we intend to accelerate growth opportunities while also pursuing synergistic acquisitions."

The Protempis business products use the accuracy of GNSS clocks to provide precise time, synchronization and frequency reference signals for many industries and applications. Communication systems, data centers, financial networks, utilities, factory automation, security and other infrastructure rely on precise timing for synchronization and operational efficiency.

The Spectra Precision Tools business designs and manufactures high-quality leveling, positioning and alignment instruments used for general, exterior, and underground construction. The instruments incorporate laser and optical technology for general contractors and specialty contractors serving large and small commercial jobsites as well as residential builders and remodelers.

The LOADRITE business offers accurate scales for loaders, excavators, conveyor belts, tractors, refuse trucks and forklifts that connect with payload-reporting and monitoring systems for the waste, quarry and aggregates industry. The products improve user efficiency by weighing products while they are on a vehicle or belt, eliminating the need for a separate trip to a fixed scale location.

The SECO business designs and manufactures a wide variety of accessory products used in conjunction with surveying and construction instruments. The portfolio of accessory products includes tripods, telescopic poles, prisms, carrying cases, GPS antenna poles, safety vests and leveling rods.

About The Jordan Company

The Jordan Company, founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that manages funds with original capital commitments in excess of $19 billion with a 40-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries, including Diversified Industrials; Technology, Telecom & Utility; Logistics & Supply Chain and Consumer & Healthcare. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years, and they are supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago and Stamford. For more information, visit: www.thejordancompany.com .

About Precisional LLC

Precisional LLC is a global platform focused on precision measurement and software/data solutions to drive efficiencies in the most demanding infrastructure end markets. The Precisional family of companies is comprised of differentiated industrial hardware, instrumentation and software/services businesses used to improve productivity in applications that rely upon accuracy and reliability in the measurement of time, weight, distance, or other critical parameters. For more information, visit: www.precisional.com .

