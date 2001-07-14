Telstra Drives Toward the Future with Appointment of Noah Drake as President for the Americas

Telstra has named Noah Drake as President for the Americas, responsible for leading the company’s future direction within the region. Drake will oversee all sales and business operations, playing a key role in further expanding Telstra’s portfolio of technology solutions and continuing to accelerate strategic partnerships.

Drake takes the reigns during a time of rapid Telstra growth and network expansion fueled by increasing worldwide demand for connectivity and access to global markets.

He has a diverse and successful background in telecommunications leadership. Most recently, he led Telstra’s Customer Solutions and Architecture group, directing a specialized team of professionals working with customers to harness the full capabilities of Telstra’s products and services.

“Noah is the perfect choice to drive our highest-priority initiatives for business growth and network infrastructure investments,” said Oliver Camplin-Warner, Head of Telstra International. “He intimately understands the unique nuances of telecom and knows how to work with customers and partners to tailor the right connectivity solution for their needs. His insightful perspective, exceptional experience and dynamic leadership style will play key roles in helping us deliver on our ambitious goals.”

Drake has more than a decade of experience in the international communications space, specializing in building best-in-class performing teams and aggressively scaling in high growth environments. Prior to joining Telstra, Drake was Vice President of Product Management at Boulder (CO)-based Zayo Group, responsible for the Fiber and Infrastructure portfolio of services. Prior to this role, he served as Senior Director of Global Reach where he was tasked with launching the company’s new market expansion team.

“Our customers are navigating a continually changing business landscape as they grow their operations and build toward long-term success,” said Drake. “Telstra is well-positioned to meet their evolving needs with a diverse range of solutions and services that can support any connectivity method required to successfully achieve an organization’s digital initiatives. This is an exciting time to be in telecommunications and I’m looking forward to leading this exceptional Americas team and driving our business forward.”

Drake holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder as well as a Master of Public Administration from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

About Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage and a longstanding, growing international business. We have been operating in the Americas for over 25 years and provide data and IP transit, internet connectivity, network application services such as unified communications and cloud, and managed services to over 500 businesses in 160 cities in the region. Our products and services are supported by one of the largest fiber optic submarine cable systems reaching Asia-Pacific and beyond, with licenses in Asia, Europe and the Americas, and access to more than 2,000 points-of-presence around the world. Through our unparalleled network reach and reliability as well as market-leading+customer+service+and+expertise, we connect businesses in the Americas to some of the world’s fastest growing economies, including China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.telstra.com%2Famericas.

