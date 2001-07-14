Rent-A-Center, Inc. Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven and flexible leasing solutions for consumers, today announced the issuance of its inaugural Sustainability Report, which provides the first steps in developing and implementing a strategy focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance by highlighting our key initiatives that manage the evolving risks and opportunities across all areas of the business.

“Our mission at Rent-A-Center has always been to increase access to a better quality of life for people underserved by mainstream financial systems. Our commitment to making a positive impact goes beyond our customers. It applies to co-workers, the communities we operate in, shareholders, and society broadly. I am proud to say our inaugural Sustainability Report shows this commitment and our focus on business practices that minimize harm and maximize positive impacts on people and the planet moving forward,” said Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer.

In addition to disclosing metrics to show alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the report also provides detailed information on the Company’s priority ESG issues targeted for 2022 and beyond.

Climate & Environment : Identify where to minimize our environmental risks through conducting a comprehensive greenhouse gas inventory as well as a climate risk assessment

: Identify where to minimize our environmental risks through conducting a comprehensive greenhouse gas inventory as well as a climate risk assessment Best Practices for Account Management : Focus on enhancing our culture around coworker training and development opportunities

: Focus on enhancing our culture around coworker training and development opportunities Data Management & Tools : Prioritize the development of tools, processes and systems required to operationalize ESG performance

: Prioritize the development of tools, processes and systems required to operationalize ESG performance Governance for Sustainability : Develop ESG performance targets for board and senior leadership responsibilities, as well as training on ESG issues across roles

The full Rent-A-Center, Inc. inaugural Sustainability Report can be found on the Company’s Investor Relations page, https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.rentacenter.com%2F.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The Company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company’s ESG aspirational commitments and goals are a type of forward-looking disclosure in this release. As such, this release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding our goals, plans and projections with respect to our operations and business strategy. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "could," "estimate," "predict," "continue," “maintain,” "should," "anticipate," "believe," “aim,” or “confident,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on particular assumptions that our management has made in light of its experience and its perception of expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause or contribute to material and adverse differences between actual and anticipated results can be found in our most recent Form 10-K, subsequent Form 10-Qs and subsequent Form 8-Ks filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

