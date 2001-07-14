Enterprise to Participate in Investor Conferences

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today it will host investor meetings at the following conferences:

MUFG Oil & Gas Conference, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in New York, NY; and

EIC Investor Conference, Monday, May 16, 2022 and Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Palm Beach, FL.

The latest investor deck, which may be used to facilitate investor meetings, can be accessed under the Investors tab on the Enterprise website.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key United States inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005628/en/