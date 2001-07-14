Travelers Reveals Most Common Wedding Mishaps

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today revealed the most common wedding insurance claims from 2021, with vendor-related issues topping the list at almost one-third (29%) of paid claims. This data comes as a record number of weddings are planned for 2022, according to The+Wedding+Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005621/en/

“Knowing the wedding day issues that come up most frequently can help families avoid costly disruptions,” said Todd Shasha, Senior Managing Director of Personal Insurance at Travelers. “It’s important for couples to do their research when planning for such a significant event, particularly when it comes to choosing locations, dates and vendors. Wedding insurance can also help protect against some of the most common mishaps.”

Beyond vendor issues, other common claims included:

Property damage (19%).

Illness or injury (18%).

Severe weather (6%).

Military deployment (6%).

The Travelers+Wedding+Protector+Plan provides coverage, with no deductible, for these common issues and a variety of other unfortunate occurrences. Policies can also cover disruptions to events surrounding the wedding day, such as the rehearsal, the rehearsal dinner and a post-wedding brunch. COVID-19 is not a covered loss.

To learn more about wedding insurance from Travelers, visit Travelers.com%2Fevent-insurance.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $35 billion in 2021. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005621/en/