Granite Publishes Annual Sustainability Report Reflecting on 100-Year History

On Friday, May 6, Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) published its 2021+Sustainability+Report, highlighting the company’s advancement on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. “Sustainability is central to the purpose of our business as we seek to provide infrastructure solutions that support more sustainable and resilient communities,” said Granite President and Chief Executive Officer Kyle Larkin. “The theme of this Sustainability Report—Building Beyond 100—reflects our vision for the future as we celebrate Granite’s centennial milestone.”

The report also serves as Granite’s Communication on Progress as a participant in the United+Nations+Global+Compact. Granite utilizes the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to inform its reporting, strategy, and initiatives. The report is aligned with standard sustainability reporting frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Granite has selected industry-specific metrics that align with stakeholder expectations and reflect material impacts relevant to its operations.

“As Granite continues to execute our sustainability strategy, our focus on social responsibility and environmental stewardship will help differentiate Granite as the contractor of choice, the investment of choice, and the employer of choice,” explained Sustainability Lead Raven Adams. “This report represents the next step in living up to our core value of sustainability.”

In addition to providing progress updates on sustainability objectives, the report also reviews the company’s efforts in key areas, including safety, diversity and inclusion, community involvement, ethics and compliance, and infrastructure investment.

Highlights from the 2021 report include:

Assessment of Granite’s carbon footprint and progress on emissions reduction targets

Investment of approximately $1.85 million company-wide on energy efficiency improvements

Development of an innovative asphalt mix that incorporates engineered recycled plastic

Results of a waste management pilot project on construction sites

Diversion of 1.03 million tons of waste from landfills by using recycled content in asphalt production

Diamond Achievement Sustainable Commendations from the National Asphalt Paving Association (NAPA) received by 20 asphalt plants

26 projects honored with NAPA Quality in Construction Awards

Growing presence in the solar market, ranking fourth for installation subcontractors on Solar Power World 2021 Top Solar Contractors List

