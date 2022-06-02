ZoomInfo to Host Virtual Analyst Day on June 2; Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that it will host an analyst day on Thursday, June 2, at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET, with presentations from Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo; Chris Hays, President and COO; Cameron Hyzer, CFO; and other members of its executive team. The live webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fir.zoominfo.com%2F. Shortly after the event concludes, a replay will be available for a limited time.
ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the upcoming investor events:
- J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, May 23, 2022
- ZoomInfo Analyst Day, June 2, 2022
- Bank of America Global Technology Conference, June 7, 2022
- Stifel Cross-Sector Insight Conference, June 8, 2022
- Nasdaq Investor Conference, June 14, 2022
Conferences that have presentations that are publicly webcast, will be webcast live, and the replay will be available for a limited time through the company’s investor relations website. For more information on specific events, presentation times, and webcast details (if available), visit the “News & Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.zoominfo.com.
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
