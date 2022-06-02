ZoomInfo to Host Virtual Analyst Day on June 2; Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that it will host an analyst day on Thursday, June 2, at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET, with presentations from Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo; Chris Hays, President and COO; Cameron Hyzer, CFO; and other members of its executive team. The live webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fir.zoominfo.com%2F. Shortly after the event concludes, a replay will be available for a limited time.

ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the upcoming investor events:

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, May 23, 2022

ZoomInfo Analyst Day, June 2, 2022

Bank of America Global Technology Conference, June 7, 2022

Stifel Cross-Sector Insight Conference, June 8, 2022

Nasdaq Investor Conference, June 14, 2022

Conferences that have presentations that are publicly webcast, will be webcast live, and the replay will be available for a limited time through the company’s investor relations website. For more information on specific events, presentation times, and webcast details (if available), visit the “News & Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.zoominfo.com.

