Domo Ranked a Top Vendor in the Dresner Advisory Services Guided Analytics Market Study

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it was ranked as a top vendor in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2022 Guided Analytics® Market Study. As defined by Dresner, Guided Analyticsimproves time to insight and action by supporting the creation of connections between related and relevant information and directing and suggesting analytical story flow. Domo’s ranking was established from confirmed functionality, weighted by user priorities.

“Guided Analytics – an outgrowth of our research on data storytelling and related topics – is important for organizations seeking to better leverage both information resources and scarce human experts to drive improved group-based decision-making in a governed fashion,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer for Dresner Advisory Services. “Our research shows that 74% of users across function, industry and geography believe guided analytics to be important, and is a critical factor in helping customers accelerate the time to insight and action with data. We congratulate Domo on their very strong performance in this year’s report.”

“Data volumes and investments are continuing to increase, yet organizations have not unlocked all the value of that data in their business. Domo’s focus on putting data to work for everyone ensures that data is delivered in an experience that makes it easy for everyone to understand their next best action to improve business outcomes,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO. “At the same time, Domo’s enterprise-strength governance capabilities give data and IT pros the confidence that the data is being used responsibly.”

Dresner Advisory Services is a trusted name and thought leader in business intelligence (BI) and performance management. This recognition is Domo’s third top Dresner ranking in 2022, which includes the 2022 Cloud+Computing+and+BI Market Study and the 2021 Embedded+Business+Intelligence Market Study. In addition, Domo was a multi-category winner in the Dresner 2021 Technology+Innovation+Awards.

For more information on how the Domo platform puts data to work right where work gets done, visit: www.domo.com

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Research in its Wisdom of Crowds® series is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products and vendors.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005139/en/