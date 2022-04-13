Eve Holding, Inc. Announces Completion of Business Combination Between Zanite Acquisition Corp. and EVE UAM, LLC

PR Newswire

Eve Holding, Inc. to Trade on the New York Stock Exchange Under the Symbol "EVEX"

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Holding, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW) , formerly known as Zanite Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ZNTE, ZNTEU, ZNTEW) ("Zanite"), announced today that it has closed the previously announced business combination (the "transaction") with Eve UAM, LLC ("Eve"), a leader in the development of next-generation Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") solutions and a subsidiary of Embraer S.A. ("Embraer") (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3). The transaction was approved by Zanite's stockholders on May 6, 2022.

With the transaction now complete, Zanite has changed its name to "Eve Holding, Inc." In connection with the closing of the transaction, Zanite's securities will be voluntarily delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market after market close on May 9, 2022, and the Company's common stock and public warrants are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 10, 2022 under the symbols "EVEX and "EVEXW", respectively.

"The successful completion of this transaction is an important milestone, providing capital and strategic support for Eve to play a pivotal role in accelerating the global UAM ecosystem. The funding raised through the transaction provides Eve with growth capital and positions Eve well to execute its development plans, aided by our ongoing strategic partnership with Embraer. We intend to further strengthen our position as a leading global UAM player by delivering an effective and sustainable new mode of urban transportation," said the Company's Co-CEO Andre Stein.

The Company's Co-CEO Jerry DeMuro added, "The closing of this transaction sets us on a path to further develop and commercialize our comprehensive UAM solution. I believe that our skilled team, world-class board and extensive strategic global partnerships provide superior positioning for Eve to execute on key development initiatives in the years ahead, in our quest to deliver strong value creation for our stakeholders."

An upsized $357 million PIPE priced at $10.00 per share also closed on May 6, 2022, immediately prior to the closing of the transaction. The PIPE includes investments of $185 million from Embraer, $25 million from Zanite's sponsor and $147 million from a consortium of leading financial and strategic investors including Acciona, Azorra Aviation, BAE Systems, Bradesco BBI, Falko Regional Aircraft, Republic Airways, Rolls-Royce, SkyWest, Inc., Space Florida and Thales USA.

White & Case LLP served as legal advisor to Zanite. Jefferies LLC, BTIG, LLC and Cowen and Company LLC served as financial advisors and capital markets advisors to Zanite. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Mattos Filho, Veiga Filho, Marrey Jr. e Quiroga Advogados served as legal advisors to Embraer and Embraer Aircraft Holding, Inc. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as financial advisor and capital markets advisor to Eve and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., Banco Bradesco BBI S.A. and Banco Itaú International served as financial advisors to Eve.

About Eve

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the UAM ecosystem. Benefitting from a startup mindset, backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

About Zanite

Zanite was formed as a special purpose acquisition company to focus on the aviation sector. Zanite's sponsor is managed by Kenneth C. Ricci, Principal of Directional Aviation Capital, and Steven H. Rosen, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Resilience Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.zaniteacquisition.com.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit www.embraer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Embraer S.A.; Eve UAM, LLC