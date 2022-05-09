PR Newswire

LIMA, Peru, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS" or "the Company") (BVL/NYSE: IFS), today announced it will host a virtual investor day on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

This first-time event, held for analysts and institutional investors, will include a comprehensive overview of IFS' business strategy and an update on the Company's digital transformation and sustainability initiatives by members of the executive management team, followed by a Q&A session. Registration confirmation will be provided to individual attendees, and an invitation and a detailed agenda will be available at a later date.

For more information, please contact Rafael Borja, InspIR Group at +1-212-710-9686 or access ifsinvestorday.com

About the Company:

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS"), is a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama, and has securities listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. IFS is a leading provider of financial services in Peru. IFS' main subsidiaries are Banco Internacional del Perú, S.A.A.-Interbank ("Interbank"), Interseguro Compañía de Seguros, S.A. ("Interseguro") and Inteligo Group Corp. ("Inteligo"). Interbank is a full-service bank providing general banking services to retail and commercial customers. Interseguro is a leading insurance company, providing annuities, individual life insurance, disability insurance and survivor benefits, and mandatory traffic accident insurance. Inteligo is a fast-growing provider of wealth management services through Inteligo Bank Ltd. and Interfondos, as well as brokerage services through Inteligo SAB.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intercorp-financial-services-inc-to-host-virtual-investor-day-on-june-22-2022-301542598.html

SOURCE Intercorp Financial Services Inc.