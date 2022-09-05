Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC

SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

745 FIFTH AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10151-2600

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 339 stocks valued at a total of $1,297,000,000. The top holdings were BSCQ(8.22%), RSP(4.08%), and JPST(3.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 5,336,589 shares in NAS:BSCQ, giving the stock a 8.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 20.4 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $19.41 per share and a market cap of $879,545,000. The stock has returned -8.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BSCO by 4,282,683 shares. The trade had a 6.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 21.33.

On 05/09/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.87 per share and a market cap of $2,517,248,000. The stock has returned -4.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC bought 572,084 shares of BATS:NEAR ) for a total holding of 940,239. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.67.

On 05/09/2022, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.475 per share and a market cap of $4,590,816,000. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-book ratio of 1.14,

SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 331,919 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 50.32.

On 05/09/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.1771 per share and a market cap of $19,012,529,000. The stock has returned -0.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SON by 249,190 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 57.94.

On 05/09/2022, Sonoco Products Co traded for a price of $60.57 per share and a market cap of $5,920,751,000. The stock has returned -9.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sonoco Products Co has a price-book ratio of 3.10, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.