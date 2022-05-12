Applied DNA Schedules Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for Thursday, May 12, 2022

Applied+DNA+Sciences%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”), a leader in cell-free, enzymatic DNA production, today announced that it will report fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. Presentation slides will also be posted to the ‘Company+Events’ sub-page of the Company’s Investor+Relations+website and embedded into the live webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Information - Live

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Dial in: 844-887-9402 412-317-6798 (international) Hosts: Dr. James A. Hayward, chairman, president, and CEO Beth Jantzen, chief financial officer Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3DoxAfF9iN

Conference Call and Webcast Information - Replay

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for one week beginning one hour after the end of the live conference call.

Dial in: 877-344-7529 412-317-0088 (international) Access Code: 8190790 Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3DoxAfF9iN Availability: Telephonic replay: until Thursday, May 19, 2022; webcast replay: 1 year

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is commercializing LinearDNA™, its proprietary, large-scale polymerase chain reaction ("PCR")-based manufacturing platform that allows for the large-scale cell-free production of specific DNA sequences.

The LinearDNA platform has utility in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development and manufacturing market. The platform is used to manufacture DNA for customers as components of in vitro diagnostic tests and for preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development in the fields of adoptive cell therapies (CAR T and TCR T therapies), DNA vaccines (anti-viral and cancer), RNA therapies, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) based therapies, and gene therapies.

The LinearDNA platform also has non-biologic applications, such as supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology. Key end-markets include textiles, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cannabis, among others.

Leveraging its deep expertise in nucleic acid-based technologies, the Company has also established safeCircle™, a high-turnkey solution for population-scale COVID-19 testing. safeCircle is designed to look for infection within defined populations or communities utilizing high throughput testing methodologies that increase testing efficiencies and provide for rapid turn-around-times.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter+and LinkedIn. Join our mailing+list.

The Company's common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'APDN,' and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under the ticker symbol 'APPDW.'

Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index.

